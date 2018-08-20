Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Headlines about Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Anheuser Busch Inbev earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the consumer goods maker an impact score of 46.8510910938419 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.86. 1,616,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,417. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1 year low of $91.70 and a 1 year high of $126.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 14.26%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BUD. ValuEngine raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

