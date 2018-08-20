Anthem Inc (ANTM) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lowered its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,604 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 1.0% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. CI Global Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,362,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,011,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,596,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,457,000 after buying an additional 596,099 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,319,000 after buying an additional 505,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,097.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,322,000 after buying an additional 424,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Anthem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anthem from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Shares of ANTM opened at $263.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $179.40 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total value of $66,218.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,157.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,789 shares of company stock worth $5,119,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

