APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (APEMY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.23.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless steel and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

