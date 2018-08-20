Aperio Group LLC Buys 46,033 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (FII)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 46,033 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,101,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,640,000 after purchasing an additional 257,339 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,046,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,955,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 976,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FII opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. Federated Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $36.76.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.86 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Farrell acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $1,567,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,178. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FII shares. TheStreet downgraded Federated Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Investors to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

