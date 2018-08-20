Aperio Group LLC Trims Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,768 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 32,771 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AU. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 28.3% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 69,451 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 248.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 94,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 67,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $7.24 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.67 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

