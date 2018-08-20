Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P Sells 654,801 Shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (EPE) Stock

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) major shareholder Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P sold 654,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $936,365.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:EPE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,557. The company has a market cap of $424.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.78. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09.

Get Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock alerts:

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. KLR Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 117,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,060 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 588,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 203,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.