Apricus Biosciences (APRI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Apricus Biosciences earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.5148612833848 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ APRI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.29. 181,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,181. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.23. Apricus Biosciences has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.34.

Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. equities analysts expect that Apricus Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apricus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Apricus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Apricus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. The company develops Vitaros, a topically-applied cream formulation of alprostadil used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; and RayVa, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat Raynaud's phenomenon associated with scleroderma.

