Argan (AGX) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.26

Media headlines about Argan (NYSE:AGX) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Argan earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.019216139675 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

AGX stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.60. 1,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.85. Argan has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $69.95.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.93 million. Argan had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.24 per share, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company's Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for 44 projects with approximately 15,000 megawatts of power-generating capacity.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.