Argentum Market Cap Hits $605,880.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Argentum has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Argentum has a total market cap of $605,880.00 and approximately $218.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00035184 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 10,041,769 coins. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Argentum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

