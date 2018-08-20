Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 1.85.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 400.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,718.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage medicines include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

