ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR (AGODY) vs. ORION OYJ/ADR (ORINY) Head-To-Head Analysis

ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS: ORINY) and ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR alerts:

This table compares ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR and ORION OYJ/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR N/A N/A N/A ORION OYJ/ADR 20.74% 39.07% 23.22%

Volatility & Risk

ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR has a beta of 14, meaning that its share price is 1,300% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORION OYJ/ADR has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ORION OYJ/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR does not pay a dividend. ORION OYJ/ADR pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR and ORION OYJ/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ORION OYJ/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR and ORION OYJ/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR $656.46 million 1.26 $36.16 million N/A N/A ORION OYJ/ADR $1.23 billion 4.06 $255.44 million $0.91 19.34

ORION OYJ/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR.

Summary

ORION OYJ/ADR beats ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR Company Profile

Atlas Iron Limited, an independent iron ore company, explores for, develops, mines, and sells iron ore in the Pilbara region in Western Australia. Its primary projects include Abydos and Mt Webber mines. The company is based in Perth, Australia.

ORION OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Orion Oyj engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and diagnostic tests worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and APIs. This segment provides proprietary drugs in the areas of central nervous system, oncology and critical care, and pulmonary care; generic prescription drugs, as well as self-care products, such as non-prescription medicines, basic ointments, and vitamins; proprietary and generic veterinary drugs; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as offers contract manufacturing services for APIs. This segment also markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The Diagnostics segment develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic test systems and tests for diagnosing diseases and monitoring treatment efficacy. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.