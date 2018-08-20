Aurora Mobile (JG) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, and sharing and short message service. The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei on April 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

