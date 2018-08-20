Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,973 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,855,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 318,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,605,000 after buying an additional 67,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 598,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $131.04 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $111.05 and a 1-year high of $131.68.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

