Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $87.73 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.