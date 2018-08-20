Authorship (ATS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $61.00

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Authorship has a market capitalization of $254,519.00 and $61.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Authorship token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Over the last week, Authorship has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Authorship Token Profile

Authorship launched on August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. The official website for Authorship is authorship.com. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Authorship

Authorship can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Authorship should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Authorship using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

