AXA Equitable (EQH) Given “Buy” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their buy rating on shares of AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) in a report published on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.45.

Shares of AXA Equitable stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. AXA Equitable has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that AXA Equitable will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,008,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Tdam USA Inc. purchased a new position in AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,079,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,094,000. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

