B. Riley Comments on PVH Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (PVH)

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) – B. Riley increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PVH in a report issued on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $9.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PVH. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PVH from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of PVH from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $174.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.35.

Shares of PVH opened at $149.19 on Monday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $118.66 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 3,741.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 133.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $180,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,739. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.