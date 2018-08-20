B. Riley Financial (RILY) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.09

Media headlines about B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. B. Riley Financial earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 48.3906818610546 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

RILY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,699. The company has a market cap of $599.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.08%.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous special dividend of $0.03.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

