Bailard Inc. Buys New Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBSS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 112.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 335,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after buying an additional 177,784 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,888,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 182,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBSS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, insider James A. Valentine sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $418,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,665 shares in the company, valued at $725,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

JBSS opened at $76.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.08. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. It offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

