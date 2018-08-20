Bailard Inc. Invests $629,000 in FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Stock

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 44,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 674.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 116,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

FF opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.64. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

