Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in BT Group plc (BT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BT Group were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BT Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,077,000 after buying an additional 79,666 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BT Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,787,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of BT Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,216,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 488,080 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BT Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 260,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BT Group by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 532,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 376,650 shares during the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BT opened at $14.52 on Monday. BT Group plc has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays cut shares of BT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.90.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

