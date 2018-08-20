Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Cable One Inc (CABO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cable One were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Cable One by 37.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Cable One by 20.3% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $840.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $821.00.

In other news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.03, for a total value of $215,829.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,240.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.23, for a total transaction of $1,878,689.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,444 shares of company stock worth $8,190,210. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $788.04 on Monday. Cable One Inc has a one year low of $597.40 and a one year high of $805.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.97 by ($0.32). Cable One had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 30.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

