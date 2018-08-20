Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 31.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,482,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840,909 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $164,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,052 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $1,825,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Nomura dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.18.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 10,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $523,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,442.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $167,204.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,259,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,631 shares of company stock worth $2,072,144. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.