Banner (BANR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.50

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $65.82, with a volume of 1900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.28.

BANR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Banner had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $124.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.15 million. analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

