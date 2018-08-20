Barclays’ (BARC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 220 ($2.81) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 250 ($3.19) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 225 ($2.87) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 220 ($2.81) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 214 ($2.73) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 227.37 ($2.90).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 182.60 ($2.33) on Friday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.35 ($3.00).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

In other Barclays news, insider Tim J. Breedon purchased 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £7,332.10 ($9,353.36). Also, insider Mike Turner purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £95,000 ($121,188.93).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

