Barings LLC Has $4.85 Million Stake in 3M Co (MMM)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 37.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,754 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $204.77 on Monday. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $190.57 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The company has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

In other 3M news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $1,301,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Argus lowered their price objective on 3M from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup set a $263.00 target price on 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. MED downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.03.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.