Berenberg Bank Increases Marshalls (MSLH) Price Target to GBX 530

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.51) to GBX 530 ($6.76) in a report issued on Thursday. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MSLH. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.38) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.19) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Marshalls to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 475 ($6.06) to GBX 455 ($5.80) in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 490 ($6.25).

Marshalls stock opened at GBX 481.40 ($6.14) on Thursday. Marshalls has a 52 week low of GBX 333.10 ($4.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 486.60 ($6.21).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th.

In other news, insider Vanda Murray acquired 15,000 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £61,500 ($78,453.88). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,999.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Other segments. The company offers interior, garden, driveway, and seating and landscape products, including paving, block paving, kerbs, water management, natural stone cladding, street furniture, lighting, protective street furniture, and walling and mortars products, as well as paths, edgings, and drainage and decorative aggregates.

