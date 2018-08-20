Biegel & Waller LLC Has $9 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Biegel & Waller LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 5.6% of Biegel & Waller LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Biegel & Waller LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 128,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $55.65 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $757,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,440.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Sear sold 10,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $556,924.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,498.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,681 shares of company stock worth $7,061,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

