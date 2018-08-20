Black Box (BBOX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.50), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Black Box had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 12.91%.

BBOX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 100,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Black Box has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

About Black Box

Black Box Corp. engages in the provision of digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America Products, North America Services, International Products, and International Services. It offers managed services, infrastructure services, communications lifecycle services, unified communications and data center services.

