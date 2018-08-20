BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) has been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Core Bond Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 46.8538169265088 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:BHK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,791. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $14.26.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.