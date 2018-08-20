Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (BSD) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

News coverage about Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.8379000547292 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of BSD stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,428. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $15.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

About Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust (the Trust) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income that is exempt from regular federal income tax and to invest in municipal bonds that over time will perform better than the broader municipal bond market.

