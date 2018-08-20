BLUCORA INC Common Stock (BCOR) versus Elevate Credit (ELVT) Head-To-Head Survey

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NYSE: ELVT) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BLUCORA INC Common Stock and Elevate Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BLUCORA INC Common Stock 13.31% 14.82% 8.47% Elevate Credit 0.14% 12.98% 1.99%

Volatility & Risk

BLUCORA INC Common Stock has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevate Credit has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of BLUCORA INC Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of BLUCORA INC Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BLUCORA INC Common Stock and Elevate Credit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BLUCORA INC Common Stock $509.56 million 3.23 $27.03 million $1.22 28.32 Elevate Credit $673.13 million 0.63 -$6.91 million $0.16 61.13

BLUCORA INC Common Stock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elevate Credit. BLUCORA INC Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevate Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BLUCORA INC Common Stock and Elevate Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BLUCORA INC Common Stock 0 2 4 0 2.67 Elevate Credit 0 2 4 0 2.67

BLUCORA INC Common Stock presently has a consensus target price of $37.45, indicating a potential upside of 8.38%. Elevate Credit has a consensus target price of $11.10, indicating a potential upside of 13.50%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than BLUCORA INC Common Stock.

Summary

BLUCORA INC Common Stock beats Elevate Credit on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BLUCORA INC Common Stock Company Profile

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions for consumers and small business owners through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement investment accounts, tax preparation support services, data archive services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products. Elevate Credit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

