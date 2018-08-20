Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.17

Media stories about Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blue Hills Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.1832021318952 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Blue Hills Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,509. The firm has a market cap of $586.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.06. Blue Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. Blue Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 17.02%. equities analysts expect that Blue Hills Bancorp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Blue Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Blue Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHBK. BidaskClub upgraded Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Hills Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

About Blue Hills Bancorp

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

