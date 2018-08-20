BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AQST opened at $16.00 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, Director Douglas K. Bratton purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,475,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

