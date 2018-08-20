Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.75.

BCEI opened at $31.87 on Thursday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $665.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.66 million. research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

