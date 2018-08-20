BoostCoin Achieves Market Cap of $89,734.00 (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. One BoostCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. BoostCoin has a total market cap of $89,734.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BoostCoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BoostCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016625 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00023141 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004002 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00028569 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00213894 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011797 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About BoostCoin

BoostCoin (CRYPTO:BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official website is myboost.io. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.