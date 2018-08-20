Boston Partners Has $3.91 Million Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,270 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in United Community Banks were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $31.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.83.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $130.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Hovde Group set a $34.00 price objective on United Community Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

