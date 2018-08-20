Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) EVP Sells $493,500.00 in Stock

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) EVP William D. Redd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,377.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BDN opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.68 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,476,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,363,000 after buying an additional 1,207,466 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 5,925,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,027,000 after buying an additional 533,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 43.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,571,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,280,000 after buying an additional 1,082,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,933,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,526,000 after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,604,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,355,000 after purchasing an additional 179,817 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of June 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

