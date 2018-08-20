Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) Receives $57.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.77.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $41.48 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.69). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

