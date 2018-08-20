Brokerages Anticipate Synchrony Financial (SYF) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.88. Synchrony Financial reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYF. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

In related news, Director Roy A. Guthrie purchased 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,351.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 231,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,428,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,850 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.07. 6,579,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,188,944. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

