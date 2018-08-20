Brokerages Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Compass Minerals International posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.24 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 29.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 39.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 65.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,652. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.71. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $76.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 104.73%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

