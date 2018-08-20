Brokerages Set Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) Target Price at $13.00

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
ALPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 40.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 122.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 138.7% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALPN opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.55. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 20.99.
Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer.
Featured Article: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.