Brokerages Set Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANTH) Target Price at $5.25

Shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANTH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

NASDAQ ANTH traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.72.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy.

