Brokerages Set Lanxess AG (LXS) PT at $73.67

Shares of Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €73.75 ($83.81).

Several brokerages have weighed in on LXS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($97.73) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. equinet set a €83.00 ($94.32) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €68.00 ($77.27) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of LXS traded up €0.94 ($1.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €68.10 ($77.39). The stock had a trading volume of 205,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €59.89 ($68.06) and a 52-week high of €74.50 ($84.66).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

