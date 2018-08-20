Brokerages Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Target Price at $115.73

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.73.

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $176,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman Nichols sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $571,627.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,094 shares of company stock valued at $936,106 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 89,845 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.24. 9,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,216. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $135.82.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.99. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

