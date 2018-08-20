Brokerages Set T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Target Price at $71.99

Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $66.13. The company had a trading volume of 113,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile Us has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $66.52.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.87%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $4,265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,062,981.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 4,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $249,461.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,195.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,038 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,844. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 249,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

