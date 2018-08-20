Brokerages Set Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) PT at $21.80

Shares of Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TVPT shares. Bank of America lowered Travelport Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelport Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelport Worldwide from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Travelport Worldwide from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $23.00 price target on Travelport Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

In other Travelport Worldwide news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 20,000 shares of Travelport Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVPT. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelport Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TVPT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 965,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.26. Travelport Worldwide has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -16.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $662.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.77 million. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Travelport Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

Travelport Worldwide Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

