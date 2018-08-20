Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,214,000 after acquiring an additional 101,735 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 47,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $121.90 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $99.37 and a one year high of $122.43.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

