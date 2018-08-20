BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT (RA) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.02

News articles about BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.7354569888999 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.30. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,741. BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $24.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%.

In related news, insider Brookfield Investment Manageme acquired 23,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $532,841.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile

There is no company description available for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

