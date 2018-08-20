Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report sales of $205.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.00 million and the highest is $208.00 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $181.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $825.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820.10 million to $828.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $884.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $913.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $223.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.98 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.00. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 9,186 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $295,881.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,851.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $906,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,241,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,389. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 624.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

